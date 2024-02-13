Kent County Veterans Invited to Create a Community Global Art Project for  Peace

Creating art together in the name of peace can be powerful, rewarding, and at the same time lots of fun. All veterans of Kent County, Maryland are invited to participate in a free, special art event on March 9, 1:30 – 4 p.m., at Sumner Hall, Chestertown.

Participants will create a personalized interpretation of peace, using a variety of materials to contribute to a group paper quilt and then to broaden this relationship with a worldwide one as their art will be exchanged with another group making art, matched through the Global Art Project for Peace.* Participants of this event will be joining with thousands of other art messages of peace and goodwill simultaneously that will encircle the Earth during the week of April 23-30, 2024.

Interested veterans can register online at http://tinyurl.com/KentVets

Since this is a program for adults, no childcare will be provided.

A community exhibit featuring the art from the project and its artists will be held at 200 High Street Gallery of RiverArts, in Chestertown, running April 3 through 14, with an opening reception April 5, 5 – 7 p.m.

The event is made possible by a Creativity Grant from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) awarded to artist, Marianne Laino Sade, Project Manager, who is partnering with Chestertown RiverArts and Sumner Hall. The logo was created by local artist Tobi Brown, 2023.

*Global Art Project for Peace, http://www.globalartproject.org