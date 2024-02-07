“Get On The Bus” Documentary Premieres at Washington College

Community members throughout the Eastern Shore are invited to get a first look at a documentary featuring local students and community leaders from the region as they follow the civil rights journey through the American South.

On Wednesday, February 14, the public is invited to a special Red Carpet Premiere of the “Get On The Bus” documentary, which follows local K-12 students, community members, and Washington College students and alumni as they journey together in an envoy to deliver historic materials from Chestertown, Maryland, to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, where they will be permanently housed. Along the way, participants visited the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, walked over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Montgomery, and toured Dr. Martin Luther King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to get a firsthand experience of what civil rights activists endured in their fight for equality. Capturing the group’s daily reflections and conversations, the documentary reveals a community working together to develop both a deeper understanding of the past and a collective response to present day racial injustices. Sponsored by Minary’s Dream Alliance, Sumner Hall, and Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, the screening and subsequent Q&A panel with K-12 trip participants is free and open to the public. The event, which was previously scheduled in January, was rescheduled due to a snow delay in the region.

“We are very excited to partner with Washington College to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King and the history of civil rights more broadly,” said Paul Tue, co-founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance. “The College is not only standing behind us—they are standing beside us as a partner to bring together these important conversations.”

The film, presented by Andover Media, has recently been accepted to be part of the Ocean City Film Festival, taking place later this spring.

The “Get On The Bus” opening reception will take place on February 14 at 6:00 p.m. in the Decker Theatre, Gibson Center for the Arts at Washington College in Chestertown. Light appetizers and refreshments will be available to all who join.

More info is available here: https://rb.gy/4s2l04

To see a trailer of the documentary, please visit: https://vimeo.com/888334857?share=copy.