Internationally Acclaimed Acoustic Guitarist at the Mainstay

On Saturday, February 24 at 8 PM, The Mainstay in Rock Hall is excited to welcome internationally acclaimed acoustic guitarist Beppe Gambetta.

As a boy in Genoa, Italy, Beppe Gambetta somehow acquired records by the legendary American flatpicker Doc Watson — a discovery that changed his life. His regular visits to the United Sates have since earned him the reputation as one of the master innovators of the acoustic guitar, both as a bluegrass player, but also as a “virtual United Nations of influences: Italian, Ukrainian, Appalachian, Celtic”. He has been described by The Huffington Post as one of the “best flatpickers anywhere,” and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine calls him “one of, if not the best, acoustic guitarists in the world.”

He has headlined major festivals, and has played Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. Beppe has shared the stage and recording releases with David Grisman, Doc Watson, Norman Blake, and former Byrd member Gene Parsons.

From 2002 to today, Beppe’s solo career has found him touring constantly, creating a musical fusion where American root music and European tradition, emigration songs and folk ballads, steel string guitars and vintage harp guitars share a deep and surprisingly compatible alliance.

While Beppe still lives in his native Genova, he travels to North America at least three times each year. His reputation in the U.S. is reinforced by his headlining participation in prestigious folk music and bluegrass festivals, as well as featured media spots on shows such as “All Things Considered” and “E-Town”.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.