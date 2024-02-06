Warming Up Winter at RiverArts

RiverArts will warm up winter with a broad range of offerings at three locations during February, all designed around different themes.

The exhibit at RiverArts Main Gallery flows from the word Red, the first color seen by humans. This vibrant, radiant and luminous color can evoke images of love, anger, passion, power and wealth. Red can be used as a subtle accent or a bold statement. The exhibit challenged artists to interpret Red with their own imagery, style and media.

In celebration of Black History Month see a special exhibit, Common Threads, at the RiverArts Gallery on High. Here black artists from the Chesapeake Bay area will show works centered around the black experience. These works reflect the extensive impact, influence, and the critical role of black artists across a shared ecosystem. The artists include Jamale (Bogey) Brown, Anthony (Tobuje) Burton, Tierra Brickous, Sheila Exum, Allen Johnson, Samuel Moore, Jr., and Michael (Mijomar) Morris.

Since Valentine’s Day is a joyful one for many, the Store At RiverArts, is celebrating it all month long! Three RiverArts couples who create art in different media are highlighted. Their works span the beautiful, the practical and the whimsical.

The Aspell’s — Irene creates colorful linotype prints and paintings of wildlife; Paul makes organic stoneware ceramic vessels in his distinctive style.

The Carey’s — Nora offers original pastels of local scenes and flowers; John is known for whimsical furniture crafted in various types of woods and driftwood.

The O’Neill’s — Christine’s signature watercolors of local scenes are available as originals and prints; Dave’s fun driftwood hangings depict whimsical fish.

In addition to these creative couples, the Store represents some fifty artists with a broad range of handcrafted art to delight your special Valentine. The Store opens at 10 am Wednesday thru Sunday.

Visit RiverArts Main Gallery and Store, 315 High Street in the breezeway and the RiverArts Gallery on High, 200 High Street. Both shows will run through Saturday, February 24. For those interested in learning more about the creative process, you can hear from the artists in the Red exhibit at a reception on Friday, February 9, 5-6:30, at the Main Gallery.

RiverArts is a welcoming, fun place for the whole community. If you’d like to learn more about everything RiverArts, go to www.chestertownriverarts.com. If you’d like to be in the know about what’s happening at RiverArts you can go to our facebook page at www.facebook.com/chestertownRiverArts and or sign up for our weekly eblast at www.chestertownriverarts.com/contact-us. Learn about special offerings, events, and classes many of which require little to no background.