Derricott Receives Gold Star Award for Volunteer Work at Shore Medical

Gwinn Derricott, an 18-year member of the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary, was honored with her 10th Gold Star Award at the auxiliary’s recent annual meeting and luncheon. Gold stars are awarded for every 500 hours volunteered for the benefit of University of Maryland Shore Medical Center (UM SMC) at Chestertown.

The auxiliary supports UM SMC at Chestertown, part of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), which is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

As of the end of 2023, Derricott volunteered 5,000 hours in varied volunteer roles – in the hospital, at the Nearly New Shop (a thrift store in Chestertown whose proceeds benefit the hospital) and in the Human Resources Department. She also coordinates all volunteer activities for the UM Chester River Health Foundation’s annual golf fundraiser.

“We are thrilled to present another Gold Star Award to Gwinn,” said Sue Edson, co-president, Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary. “Her service on behalf of our community is commendable and she is truly an asset to community health.”

“I thoroughly enjoy the work I do and treasure the friendships I have made along the way,” said Derricott. “I was born in this hospital and I have a vested interest in its smooth operation and the many services provided to our community.”