Building Application for 206 Cannon Street Withdrawn

The application for a permit to build an 8,000+ sq.ft. house at 206 Cannon Street has been withdrawn according to an email sent from Town Zoning Administrator Kees de Mooy to members of the Historic District Commission.

“I have no further information regarding reasons or whether they plan to resubmit at some point in the future,” de Mooy’s email stated.

The proposed house construction within the Chestertown Historic District underwent several modifications since the HDC first reviewed it and became a point of public contention by town residents who felt the size and design did not conform with the HDC Code.

More information will be provided when available.