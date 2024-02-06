Bookplate Author Event: Elizabeth Foley O’Connor and Tarot Readings February 14

WAC Professor Elizabeth Foley O’Connor Unpacks Pamela Coleman Smith

The Bookplate may have odd hours at the moment due to their floor renovations, but they are continuing their 2024 season of author lectures on February 14th with Elizabeth Foley O’Connor for a 6pm event at Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. Joining Liz for the event are the skilled tarot readers Tara Holtse and Kacey Martin.

Pamela Colman Smith (16 February 1878 – 18 September 1951), nicknamed “Pixie”, was a British artist, illustrator, writer, publisher, and occultist. She is best-known for illustrating the Rider–Waite tarot deck (also called the Rider–Waite–Smith or Waite–Smith deck) for Arthur Edward Waite. This tarot deck became the standard among tarot card readers, and remains the most widely used today. Smith also illustrated over 20 books, wrote two collections of Jamaican folklore, edited two magazines, and ran the Green Sheaf Press, a small press focused on women writers.

With passion and dedication to her subject, Foley O’Connor portrays Colman Smith as a magical tour de force; she details Colman Smith’s small victories and massive losses in an informative tone that still makes for an emotional read as we watch Colman Smith achieve a modicum of success only for it to be lost or taken away again…. Though Colman Smith’s fortunes eluded her in life, through the eyes of Foley O’Connor, Pixie has a second chance to be appreciated for the thoroughly modern woman and artist she was.

Elizabeth Foley O’Connor is an Associate Professor of English, Associate Chair of English and Director of the Gender Studies Program at Washington College, where she teaches classes in modernism, twentieth century British literature, postcolonial literature, journalism, and composition. Her literary biography, Pamela Colman Smith: Artist, Feminist & Mystic, was published in September 2021 by Clemson University Press. She was a co-author of the 2018 art book, Pamela Colman Smith: The Untold Story. She has published essays and reviews on Colman Smith, James Joyce, Lizzie Twigg, Kate O’Brien, and Jean Rhys.

For this event the Bookplate has invited two skilled tarot readers to offer their services during the event. Tara and Kacey will be offering 3-card readings; $20 for individual readings and $25 for a couple.

Tara Holste is a seasoned practitioner with a lifelong connection to the cards. Having honed her craft under the mentorship of

Lindsay Mack (Tarot for the Wild Soul) and other esteemed teachers, Tara brings a wealth of wisdom to each reading. With an intuitive and medicinal approach, she views the Tarot through a unique garden lens, offering insights that bloom from the heart of the cards to nurture your soul’s journey. Immerse yourself in a transformative session where the language of the Tarot intertwines with the healing energy of the natural world.

Immerse yourself in the profound Tarot insights offered by Kacey Martin, a skilled reader with six years of experience. Trained under the esteemed Lindsay Mack, Kacey brings a fresh perspective to readings, moving beyond traditional fortune-telling. With a focus on the intricate landscape of everyday emotions, her approach guides you through a journey of self-discovery and emotional well-being. Join us for an empowering Tarot session where Kacey’s wisdom becomes a supportive companion on your path.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public. The Bookplate will continue their event series with an author lecture at The Kitchen at The Imperial Hotel on February 21st. Regional thriller author Ricky Ruszin will be discussing his book Showtime. The Lawrence Wetlands Preserve is located at 301 South Mill Street in Chestertown, Maryland.