Cruisin’ with Christine: A Kitchen Inspection at Londonderry

Over the last ten years, the Spy and Londonderry on the Tred Avon have worked together on stories about this unique retirement community that educate both its residents and the community at large. With the new addition of Christine Harrington as Londonderry’s new CEO, it was decided that we would follow Christine as she herself learns about the nooks and crannies of this beautiful campus.

This week Christine visits the kitchen and Tavern with Londonderry’s executive chef Chelsea Harris to talk about how she and her team serve three meals a day for the 150+ residents. Christine also talks about the special freedom of creating her own innovative, menu items, and working collaboratively with the community members to offer one of the most outstanding private restaurants on the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately 11 minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry please go here.