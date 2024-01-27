Free Guided Birding Tours Offered at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

Get outside this winter and spring by participating in a free guided birding tour at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). You don’t need to be an expert to enjoy identifying and learning about the many species of birds that inhabit the refuge. Throughout the winter, waterfowl and raptors, including bald eagles, are plentiful, while spring brings in migratory warblers and shorebirds. All guided birding tours are scheduled for Sundays, February 4, February 18, February 25, March 3, April 7, April 28, and May 5, 2024.

Participants meet at the Blackwater NWR Visitor Center at 8:00 a.m. for each tour, which may last 3 to 4 hours. The birding party typically tours via personal vehicle, stopping at various points around the refuge’s Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are highly recommended for an enjoyable experience. There is no fee or advanced registration for these tours. For further information, please call the Blackwater NWR Visitor Center at 410-228-2677 or visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Blackwater.