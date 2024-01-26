Wine of the Week by Jenn Martella: Dolcetto d’Alba

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we travel to Piemonte to taste the Dolcetto d’Alba ($17.25) from the Azienda Agricola Fratelli Seghesio vineyard. Wine made from the Dolcetto grape is dry, never sweet, for its nickname “little sweet one” refers to the fact that only the grapes are sweet. Dolcetto was the favorite grape of both Luigi Einaudi, Italy’s President from 1948 to 1955, and Camillo Benso, Count of Cavour, who served as Italy’s first Prime Minister, beginning in 1852.

Dolcetto is considered the third of Piedmont’s Big Three Reds but third place behind the stellar Barolo and Barbaresco is quite an accolade! The majority of Alba’s gentle slopes are covered with vines arranged in neat rows as if they had been combed by a giant rake. There are seven Dolcetto DOC wines in Piemonte and Dolcetto d’Alba is one of the best known and has the fullest body.

Seghesio’s Dolcetto is dry with a bright ruby red color, fresh black cherry and red fruit taste, soft tannins, in short, very easy to drink. Pair with antipasti or other starters, cold meats, pasta and pizza. Today, Piazza’s prepared dinners of Bucatini all’ Amatriciana, Hand Made Gnocchi, or Pasta alla Norma would all taste great with a glass of Dolcetto.

Many of you enjoy this winery’s Barbera d’Alba so come join me to taste its grape “cousin” at Piazza Italian Market on Friday from noon to 5:45 and Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.