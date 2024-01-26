Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s Ensemble Series Presents the MSO String Quintet

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony announces two upcoming performances by the MSO String Quintet, which consist of principal string players from the orchestra. The concerts will take place on Saturday, February 10, at 3 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and on Sunday, February 11, at 4 PM at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD.

Audiences are invited to experience selections from the chamber music repertoire chamber as the Ensemble Series String Quintet showcases the works of Ludwig van Beethoven and Antonín Dvořák. The program will feature Beethoven’s String Quartet, Op. 18, No. 4 in C Minor, a masterpiece that reflects Beethoven’s genius and innovation. Additionally, the quintet will perform Dvořák’s String Quintet, Op. 77 in G Major, a composition that showcases Dvořák’s melodic richness and emotional depth.

Beethoven’s String Quartet, Op. 18, No. 4 in C Minor, stands as a testament to the composer’s early mastery of the string quartet form. Completed in 1800, this emotive and dynamic composition reflects Beethoven’s distinctive style, blending classical structures with his innovative spirit. The quartet, comprised of four movements, unfolds with dramatic intensity, showcasing Beethoven’s ability to convey profound emotions through his music. From the evocative opening movement to the spirited scherzo and the poignant adagio, this work is a compelling exploration of Beethoven’s artistic prowess and a timeless contribution to the string quartet repertoire.

Antonín Dvořák’s String Quintet, Op. 77 in G Major, completed in 1875, demonstrates Dvořák’s melodic brilliance and folk-inspired charm. With its buoyant and vivacious character, the quintet weaves a captivating tapestry of musical expression. Dvořák skillfully incorporates Slavic folk elements, infusing the work with distinctive rhythms and heartfelt melodies. The interplay among the strings in the various movements, from the lively scherzo to the soulful adagio, showcases Dvořák’s ability to create a rich, harmonious dialogue. Opus 77 is a testament to Dvořák’s masterful craftsmanship and enduring contribution to the world of chamber music.

“We are thrilled to present this exceptional performance by our talented Ensemble Series String Quintet. The selected pieces from Beethoven and Dvořák promise an evening filled with beautiful melodies and masterful compositions,” said Jeffrey Parker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony.

WHEN and WHERE

This concert will be performed at two venues on two days on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Saturday, February 10, 3 PM – Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Sunday, February 11, 4 PM – Academy Art Museum, Easton, MD

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $35 per person at each venue and are available at midatlanticsymphony.org.

PODCASTS

Previews for each program in the season and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org/podcast. Podcasts are posted on the site 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2023-2024 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.