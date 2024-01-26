Chestertown Flashback: Meet Me at the Bluebird

This week’s January thaw brings to mind carefree days of hula hoops and automotive shenanigans, as shown in this undated photograph taken in front of Gibson’s Bluebird Tavern.

Charlie Krafft and Bill Lane helped us identify some of the sailors in last week’s photo of a Frostbite Regatta in 1956. From Charlie: “it is likely that Barclay Trippe was in 3520, William Lane in 3521, and either Dr. A.C. Dick of Chestertown or William Myers of Oxford in 3538. Trippe and Lane built a number of Penguins, including 3520 and 3521,” and from Bill, “We think the folks in the boat with no # are Bus and Curly Wilford.” Thank you to both of you for this good information!

