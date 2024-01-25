MENU

Sections

More

January 25, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes

United Way Announces Annual Fund-Raisng Bocce Competition

by Leave a Comment

Share

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) will hold its annual bocce elimination tournament on Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 4 at Wilmer Park in Chestertown. The rain date is April 7.  A maximum of 30 teams will raise money and compete for prizes, while taking advantage of the opportunity to practice for the upcoming league season. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Registration information and more details will be available soon.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *