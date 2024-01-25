United Way Announces Annual Fund-Raisng Bocce Competition

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) will hold its annual bocce elimination tournament on Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 4 at Wilmer Park in Chestertown. The rain date is April 7. A maximum of 30 teams will raise money and compete for prizes, while taking advantage of the opportunity to practice for the upcoming league season. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Registration information and more details will be available soon.