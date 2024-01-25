Allegro Academy Presents “Where the Light Begins: A Winter Concert Experience”

Allegro Academy, located at 114 North Washington Street, Easton, invites you to escape into a magical and intimate world this February: Where the Light Begins: A Winter Concert Experience.

The immersive concert fundraising event featuring the Allegra! Women’s Chorus will take place on February 24 and 25. It features Snow Angel, an evocative five-movement vocal work by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel that explores themes of love, rebirth, and beauty through the eyes of children and the heavenly protectors that watch over them.

Stepping through Allegro’s Washington Street entrance into a transportive setting, you will wander with a complimentary glass of champagne through studios prepared with hors d’oeuvres to the main performance space. A cash bar will remain open for the duration of all performances.

Snow Angel, performed by the premier 18-voice Allegra! ensemble—joined by piano, cello, djembe, and storytellers—will carry you into an ethereal and mystical story of winter, light, and new life. The program will also include music by composers Elaine Hagenburg and Susan LaBarr, including the title piece, Where the Light Begins.

Guests are asked to purchase tickets for set performance times. Doors open at 5:15 pm on February 24 with performances at 6 pm, 7 pm, and 8 pm. On February 25, doors will open at 3:15 pm with performances at 4 pm and 5 pm. Tickets and information can be found at www.allegroacademyeaston.com.