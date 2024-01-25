MENU

Sections

More

January 25, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Mid-Shore Food: Easton Chef Nominated for James Beard Award

by Leave a Comment

Share

Just Being nominated for a James Beard Award is a remarkable achievement any chef and now Harbey Peet at  Bas Rouge has made the list.  Perhaps akin to being shortlisted for the Oscars in the film industry. It recognizes the exceptional skill, dedication, and culinary artistry that Harley brings to his work.

A James Beard Award nomination signifies that a chef has made a significant impact in the culinary field, marking them as one of the top professionals in the industry. This nomination is a testament to Harley’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the kitchen at Bas Rouge.

Just saying…

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *