Mid-Shore Food: Easton Chef Nominated for James Beard Award

Just Being nominated for a James Beard Award is a remarkable achievement any chef and now Harbey Peet at Bas Rouge has made the list. Perhaps akin to being shortlisted for the Oscars in the film industry. It recognizes the exceptional skill, dedication, and culinary artistry that Harley brings to his work.

A James Beard Award nomination signifies that a chef has made a significant impact in the culinary field, marking them as one of the top professionals in the industry. This nomination is a testament to Harley’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the kitchen at Bas Rouge.

