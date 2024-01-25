Michael Carlson, MD, named “Everyday Hero” at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

Michael Carlson, MD, an Emergency Department physician at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center (UM SMC) at Chestertown, was recently honored as an “Everyday Hero.” The award was presented by former UM Chester River Health Foundation board member Sue Speakman, who nominated Dr. Carlson due to the exceptional care he provided to her husband during a recent visit to the Emergency Department.

The Everyday Hero program is an opportunity for patients to honor and thank team members for excellent care through a donation to UM Chester River Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of UM SMC at Chestertown. UM SMC at Chestertown is part of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), which is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“Any team member can be a hero,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director and chief development officer, UM Chester River Health Foundation. “Everyday heroes could include environmental services team members who take extra care while cleaning a room, emergency department physicians who save lives, or an exceptionally compassionate volunteer who transports a patient by wheelchair.”

Patients and their families may make a donation and pay tribute to a team member or an entire department. Everyday Hero displays and donation envelopes are located throughout the hospital. Honorees are presented with an “Everyday Hero” lapel pin and hand-written notes of appreciation from the donor as well as their manager.