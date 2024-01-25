MENU

Sections

More

January 25, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

1C Commerce

Creating a Foundation of Support for Queen Anne’s Minority Entrepreneurship

by Leave a Comment

Share

One of former governor Larry Hogan’s priorities before leaving office was his allocation of $50 million to rural Maryland counties for economic revitalization programs. Each rural county, including Queen Anne’s, and Kent, received funding through their Regional Councils, and Queen Anne’s received a $3 million portion of that fund.

The Spy was particularly interested in the QAC’s decision to use some of those funds to support minority entrepreneurship in the county. And for that reason, they selected Rebecca Murphy of RCM Strategic Consulting in Chestertown to help lead this important initiative.

With some 20 years of experience in community and economic development, including micro businesses like catering, food trucks, or home-based services, Rebecca is well qualified to reach out to those sometimes well below the radar to offer help in marketing, licensing, financing, and community integration.

We asked Rebecca and Queen Anne’s County’s Economic Development Coordinator, Rebecca Clark, to discuss the objectives for the first year and their measurements for success.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Queen Anne’s County Economic Development program please go here

 

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *