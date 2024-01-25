Creating a Foundation of Support for Queen Anne’s Minority Entrepreneurship

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of former governor Larry Hogan’s priorities before leaving office was his allocation of $50 million to rural Maryland counties for economic revitalization programs. Each rural county, including Queen Anne’s, and Kent, received funding through their Regional Councils, and Queen Anne’s received a $3 million portion of that fund.

The Spy was particularly interested in the QAC’s decision to use some of those funds to support minority entrepreneurship in the county. And for that reason, they selected Rebecca Murphy of RCM Strategic Consulting in Chestertown to help lead this important initiative.

With some 20 years of experience in community and economic development, including micro businesses like catering, food trucks, or home-based services, Rebecca is well qualified to reach out to those sometimes well below the radar to offer help in marketing, licensing, financing, and community integration.

We asked Rebecca and Queen Anne’s County’s Economic Development Coordinator, Rebecca Clark, to discuss the objectives for the first year and their measurements for success.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Queen Anne’s County Economic Development program please go here.