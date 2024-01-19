More Good News on Regional Hospital: Maryland Health Care Commission Approves Certificate Of Need

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) ), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, received approval yesterday from the Maryland Health Care Commission to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Easton. Once completed, the UM Shore Regional Medical Center in Easton will replace the existing hospital in downtown Easton, which is outdated and obsolete, with the majority of the hospital constructed between 1955 and 1975. Additionally, its location in a residential neighborhood bordering the town’s Historic District prevents expansion and creates access issues for patients and staff.

The new UM Shore Regional Medical Center campus will occupy 200-plus acres off Longwoods Road near the intersection of U.S. Route 50, adjacent to the Talbot County Community Center. Approximately 3.5 miles from the current hospital, this location will offer greater visibility, and easier and safer access for ambulance and helicopter transport as well as ample parking for patients, staff and visitors.

Proposed Project Specifications:

Main Hospital Tower: 6 levels; 325,294 square feet

Adjacent medical office and outpatient services building: 60,000 square feet

Licensed Beds: 147 (all private rooms / includes Observation Beds)

Emergency Department Treatment Bays: 27

Operating Rooms: 7

Helipad (ground level)

Core Programs & Specialty Centers:

Acute Rehabilitation Center

Behavioral Health

Birthing Center

Cardiac Intervention Center

Critical Care/Acute Care Medicine

Emergency Services

Neurosciences

Orthopedics

Women’s Services

UM SRH has spent the last several years laying the ground work for the advancement of the new Regional Medical Center by making investments in other key supporting projects identified in the System’s integrated facility and clinical service delivery plan. The completion of the freestanding medical facility in Cambridge, several medical pavilions and stand-alone emergency centers in the region, urgent care facilities in Denton, Easton and Kent Island, and numerous major equipment upgrades have totaled over $150M in capital investments.

“We are so grateful for our communities’ patience and trust as we have implemented key strategies to improve health care access and services to each of the counties of the mid-shore,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and CEO. “We were honored to include as part of our CON application multiple letters of support from state, county, city and town officials, health departments, law enforcement, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, safety-net health care providers, and economic development agencies in all five counties of our service area.”

The realization of this project has also been aided by this week’s announcement by Maryland Governor Wes Moore that the State’s Multi-Year 2025 budget includes a funding commitment of $100 million for the construction of the new hospital complex.

Achieving these two milestones are major steps forward as UM SRH continues efforts to advance this significant project with plans to begin site work this spring, construction starting in spring 2025 and final building occupancy in the summer of 2028.