Kent County Flashback: We Can’t Miss the Frostbite Regatta this Weekend

Sailors compete in the Rock Hall Yacht Club’s Frostbite Regatta on January 22, 1956. The boats pictured are Penguin class dinghies, designed in the early 1930s for frostbite racing by Philip Rhodes. The Chesapeake Bay became a center of Penguin sailing, and classic examples of these family-friendly wooden sailboats are still found on local waters. The first Penguin hull is on display at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

If you can identify any of the people in this picture, please contact [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.