Richard Story Appointed Chair of the 2024 Economic and Tourism Development Commission

The Kent County Economic and Tourism Development Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard “Dick” Story as Chair of the 2024 Economic and Tourism Development Commission. Dick was appointed to the Commission by the County Commissioners in March of 2020.

Dick is a native of Kent County and a 1963 graduate of Kent County High School and was awarded a ‘Graduate of Distinction’ designation. Dick received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Towson University, studied at Chesapeake College and Washington College, and received an honorary degree from Howard Community College. Dick also commanded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 84th Engineering Company for 2 years, serving from 1966-1969 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Dick started his career as a radio personality at WCTR in Chestertown. He served 16 years in radio and communications before transitioning to an economic development career that spanned 32 years. He served as the Executive Director of Carroll County Economic Development Commission, Executive Director of Baltimore County Economic Development Commission, and spent 17 years as the Chief Executive Officer of Howard County Economic Development Authority. During his various economic development roles, he also served as the Deputy Director for Economic Development on the Greater Baltimore Committee, Vice President of Maryland Economic Development Associates (MEGA), and Executive Director of Washington/Baltimore Regional Association. He has also been inducted into the Maryland Economic Development Hall of Fame.

Mr. Story is excited to provide his expertise and knowledge to the Kent County Economic and Tourism Development Commission. He values our community and is a resident in Betterton, Maryland.