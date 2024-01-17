Charles Athey Appointed to KC Economic and Tourism Development Commission

The Kent County Economic and Tourism Development Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Athey as Vice Chair of the 2024 Economic and Tourism Development Commission. Charlie was appointed to the Commission by the County Commissioners in March of 2022.

Charlie Athey is General Counsel & Compliance Manager at The Dixon Group, Inc. Charlie engaged in the private practice of law for ten years before joining The Dixon Group, and is licensed to practice in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. He is a 2001 graduate of Washington College, holds a J.D. and LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Baltimore, and an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Charlie has a history of service to the community, having served on the boards of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Sultana Education Foundation, Garfield Center for the Arts, Chester River Health Foundation, Washington College Alumni Association, and Shared Opportunity Service, Inc. Charlie has been a resident of Kent County for most of his life, and currently resides in Chestertown with his wife, Monica.

Mr. Athey’s experience and current role with The Dixon Group provide firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities of several industry sectors that are very important to Kent County’s Economy.