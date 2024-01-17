Registration Open for the 2024 Bay to Ocean Writers Conference

Registration is open for the 2024 Bay to Ocean Writers Conference, which takes place March 9th at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland. This year’s conference offers 31 sessions in six tracks to help local writers hone their craft.

Organized and sponsored by the Eastern Shore Writers Association and now in its 27th year, BTO is dedicated to providing first-rate educational sessions and inspirational tips across a variety of writing genres for a reasonable price. Whether you’re a beginning writer or an established, well-published author, BTO can help you on your writing journey.

This year’s keynote speaker is the tenth Poet Laureate of Maryland, Grace Cavalieri. The conference sessions, all 50-minutes in length, were carefully designed to help attendees develop their craft; edit, publish, and market their writing; and allow them to ask pointed questions of published and award-winning presenters about the process.

To register or learn more about this year’s conference, visit: www.easternshorewriters.com