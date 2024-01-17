Letter to Editor: A Look at Iowa Caucus

Editor:

Given that D.J. Trump romped amongst just 7 percent of Iowa’s registered GOP voters who are white (97%); and evangelicals (51%); and still deny that Joe Biden won in 2020 (66%); and oppose abortions (58%); and favor him as president even if he’s convicted (63%), keep in mind that the American electorate overall does not resemble GOP caucus goers in Iowa.

For example, as reported by NPR in 2021, white evangelicals represent 14% of the U.S. population, compared to 50% of caucus goers in Iowa; 61% of Americans are white, compared to 97% of Iowa caucus goers; and just 36% of Americans still believe Joe Biden’s election in 2020 was not legitimate, compared to 66% at Iowa caucuses.

Yours truly,

Gren Whitman