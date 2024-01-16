The Plan for For All Seasons Best Girlfriends Weekend

For the second year in a row, For All Seasons is gearing up for their highly anticipated Best Girlfriends Weekend, set to take place from February 2nd – 4th. The event promises another unforgettable experience, this time at the picturesque Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, renowned for its five-star amenities and spectacular views.

The lineup of activities for the weekend includes five gourmet meals prepared by talented and renowned chefs, two mix-and-mingle events, and an array of engaging seminars and classes. From mixology sessions to a master class on coffee making, sip and paint, two forms of yoga, a meditation walk, a rom-com movie night, an improv show by Improv Easton, and more, the days are designed to be an entertaining escape. As in the previous year, women from diverse backgrounds across the Eastern and Western Shore, and even beyond, will be joining the festivities.

Mia Cranford, Director of Development, emphasizes the flexibility of the weekend’s schedule, “It’s not a camp; you don’t have to do everything. Pick and choose the things that interest you. Spend time with your girlfriends and meet new ones; we have plenty of ways for people to interact and make new friends.” The thoughtful selection of activities aims to create a perfect balance between relaxation and enjoyment.

Scheduled for the weekend is Brittany Krautheim from MacDonald Laser and Vein, who will discuss ‘Aging Gracefully (with a little non-invasive help).’ Stacia Skinner will guide participants on ‘The Art of the Conversation,’ while motivational speaker Carrie-Ann Barrow will delve into the ‘Art of Self-Confidence.’

Also included is a mini session of ‘Living into Your Values,’ part of the For All Seasons’ Dare to Lead program. It will be led by Beth Ann Dorman and Lesa Lee—two of the 300 qualified leaders in the United States. Katie Theeke, VP of Marketing and Communications, said, “This will be an inspirational talk to help people understand how to embrace their vulnerability and authenticity. It also encourages reflection on and learning about their strengths, and living through those strengths.”

The Best Girlfriends Weekend, however, is more than just a winter retreat with friends—it’s also a chance to support For All Seasons’ mission of improving lives through expert mental health services, crisis support, education, and outreach. Cranford emphasizes the backing of the ‘open access program,’ which ensures that those in need can see a mental health professional on the same day, a service located right here on the Eastern Shore and unique to only 500 centers in the United States.

It is important to note that everything (except cocktails and spa treatments) is included in the price of the weekend, making it a perfect rejuvenating experience for attendees. “We expect that all women coming will leave as happy people,” Cranford said, “understanding what For All Seasons is about and how they can help their fellow neighbors. It’s not just about supporting the community; it’s also about bringing in much-needed funds.”

The weekend is sponsored by Tracy Higgs-Wagner- Realtor Meredith Fine Properties and art owner of The Oaks, O’Donnell Laser and Vein, Creative Training Solutions, Scaling Strategies, Shore United Bank, and Wye Financial. The retreat is limited to 68 people, and the price of $899 covers everything (except cocktails and spa treatments) for the two-night stay.

For All Seasons envisions the event growing over the years, not just as an annual gathering but as a significant fundraiser. Said Theeke, “Women who take this time for themselves are doing a really important service to the community and our agency just by being a part of the weekend. It means a lot to us. We can’t do what we do without the support of others.” Cranford added, “It’s a win-win; there’s not a downside to this.”

So, grab your bestie or close friend and head down for a weekend filled with fun, relaxation, and learning—a unique experience supporting a nonprofit that goes beyond the traditional galas and tournaments.

For All Seasons: https://forallseasonsinc.org

For tickets to the Best Girlfriends Weekend retreat, go here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact: [email protected]

Val Cavalheri is a writer and photographer. She has written for various publications, including The Washington Post. Previously she served as the editor of several magazines, including Bliss and Virginia Woman. Although her camera is never far from her reach, Val retired her photography studio when she moved from Northern Virginia to the Eastern Shore a few years ago.. She and her husband, Wayne Gaiteri, have two children and one grandchild.