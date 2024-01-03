My Fair Lady Auditions at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre proudly announces auditions for the time-honored musical My Fair Lady will be held on Sunday afternoon, January 21 at 3 P.M, followed by more auditions on Tuesday and Thursday, January 23 and 25 at 6 P.M.

This favorite Lerner and Lowe masterpiece is being directed by Sylvia Maloney, with Erin Bradley as Music Director, and Cavin Moore as Choreographer. Production dates are weekends beginning June 7, 2024, through June 23, 2024

My Fair Lady is based on the play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw, and opened on Broadway in March of 1956, featuring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison in the leading roles. The story concerns Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from professor Henry Higgins, a phonetician, so that she may pass as a lady. Despite his cynical nature and difficulty understanding women, Higgins grows attached to her.

The production has seven principal roles available, men and women, ages 20s through 60s, along with six supporting roles, but the most interesting roles are in the acting, singing, and dancing ensemble who have the opportunity to play four different characters within the show. The ensemble men’s and women’s ages range from teens to adults in their 70s. For the vocal audition, please prepare a song, similar in genre to the music of My Fair Lady, but not from the show. Please bring two copies of the sheet music. Auditioners should be prepared to read from the script and to learn a brief dance routine. Technicians are also needed and are encouraged to attend auditions. Character descriptions with vocal ranges and age information can be found on the Church Hill Theatre website, at www. churchhilltheatre.org. For additional information, call Sylvia Maloney at 410-778-3783 or email: [email protected].