Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton to Provide Childbirth Classes

The Birthing Center at UM Shore Regional Health’s Shore Medical Center at Easton will provide several classes related to childbirth, parenting, breastfeeding and being a safe sibling throughout 2024. The Birthing Center team also offers ongoing breastfeeding support, as well as certified Safe Sitter courses for adolescent babysitters, led by experienced maternal care nurses and lactation consultants. With the exception of the Safe Sitter course, all classes are offered free of charge.

All classes will be held in-person at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Nick Rajacich Health Education Center, as follows:

Understanding Labor – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of each month, beginning January 6. This course provides information on the signs of labor, stages of labor and labor contractions. Skilled Birthing Center team members discuss options for comfort techniques and pain management, laboring positions, medical procedures, and recovery following delivery.

New Mom, New Baby – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 10, April 13, June 8, August 10, October 12 and December 14. This course provides an overview of care for mother and child, from the time of delivery to two weeks following delivery (postpartum). Birthing Center team members provide information about postpartum care, emotions and stress, intimacy and sexuality, returning to work and birth control options. Course participants also learn about newborn care, including feeding, diapering, bathing, circumcision care and infant safety.

Breastfeeding – 9 a.m. to noon on January 13, March 9, May 11, July 13, September 14 and November 9. Birthing Center team members discuss tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding, including latch and positioning, and maintaining milk supply. (Please note: UM SRH certified lactation consultants also offer expectant and new mothers with information about the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby, along with tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding. For information regarding breastfeeding support offered by appointment via videoconference or in-person (outside of scheduled class time), contact Carol Leonard, 410-822-1000, ext. 5700 or ext. 5535.)

Safe-Sibling – 9 to 11 a.m. on February 10, April 13, June 8, August 10, October 12 and December 14. This course introduces children ages 2 to 8 to ways they can help newborns and parents by being a safe sibling. Nurses introduce participating children to safety issues, safe ways they can engage with their newborn siblings, and also offer tips and tricks for parents to encourage a healthy bonding experience. This class includes a snack, story time and tour of the Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Safe Sitter – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 20, April 20, June 15 and October 19. This program is designed for youth ages 11 to 13 and teaches how to be safe babysitters. The cost for this course is $50. Registration is encouraged early as program participation is limited.

Advance registration is required for all classes and can be accomplished by calling 410-822-1000, ext. 5200. Please leave a message that includes your name, email address, phone number, and the name and date of the class for which you would like to register. Care partners are encouraged to attend with their birthing partners.

For more information about the award-winning Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, visit umshoreregional.org/birthing.