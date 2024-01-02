The Bay Country Chorus Recognizes Scott Haddock

The Bay Country Chorus recently recognized Scott Haddock as the 2023 Barbershopper of the Year. This award recognizes a chorus member who has demonstrated contributions to the preservation and encouragement of barbershop harmony. Scott has been an active member of the chorus for over ten years and has continually shown support for singing four-part harmony. This follows in the footsteps of his father and uncles who were active singers of four-part harmony. The chorus is proud to recognize Scott with this award.

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained throughout the mid-shore since 1995. Men and women of all ages are invited to attend a chorus rehearsal. The chorus meets on most Monday evenings at the Talbot County Senior Center starting at 6 pm. Come join us and enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship associated with our singing. Visit our website at www.baycountrychorus.com for more information on the chorus.