January 1, 2024

NEW YEAR’S DAY by Meredith Davies Hadaway

NEW YEAR’S DAY

In the wake of a storm, eerily
warm through a thick embrace of fog,

snow geese trail across
what had been ice, in single file, pale

shadows of a former year.
Anything can happen.

—Meredith Davies Hadaway

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of four poetry collections, most recently Small Craft Warning, a collaboration with artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey. She is the Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.

