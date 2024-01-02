Rebuilding Together Kent County Celebrates 20th Anniversary in 2024

Join Rebuilding Together Kent County as it kicks off its 20th year with a Volunteer Event on January 15th from 10am to 12pm at the Amy Ferris Adult Activities Center, 200 Schauber Road, in Chestertown. Volunteers are vital to their mission: repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. They will share some of their history, review safety guidelines, and invite feedback on their plans for 2024. Both current and prospective volunteers are encouraged to attend. The focus of the event will be how volunteers of all skill levels can be involved, including: skilled project leaders, general construction volunteers, materials managers, food team, event planners, office helpers, and other logistical support. This will also be the first opportunity to learn how you can help administer the county-wide housing survey they are launching in the new year. Join the movement to help more of our neighbors live in safe and healthy homes!