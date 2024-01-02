Free Seminar: Dementia Caregiving in the African American Community

“Dementia Caregiving in the African American Community: What You Need To Know” is the subject of a free seminar presentation set for 9 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the Kent County YMCA in Chestertown, Md.

Created as a collaborative effort by the African American Women’s Health Advisory Committee (AAWHAC), Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT) and the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the program is designed for those living or working with individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Feature speakers at the event will Marlyn Taylor, Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, and David Ajibade, MD, Community Health Educator and Executive Director of the Brain and Body Foundation, an international nonprofit organization.

Taylor will discuss dementia as a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior, as well as current research and treatments for various kinds of dementia and resources provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Dr. Ajibade will provide an overview of the primary ways people living with dementia communicate their needs and feelings as their ability to use language declines. He also will provide strategies for how caregivers can decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are really excited to work with the AAWHAC and the Alzheimer’s Association to offer this informative program here in our community, where there are so many elderly individuals and their families dealing with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia,” said Emily Welsh, MSN, RN, SCOT Nurse Coordinator. “It will be a great opportunity for family members and other caregivers to learn strategies that will help them in their interactions with their loved ones who are suffering from cognitive decline.”

To register for this program, call 800-272-3900. If you need transportation, please call 410-778-7668, ext. 5679 by January 17, 2024.