Save the Date: 5th Annual Environmental Legislative Summit January 6 and 7

The Sierra Club, Lower Eastern Shore Group, and ShoreRivers will be sponsoring a virtual summit meeting next week.

Please remember to save the dates for our next environmental legislative summit, Saturday and Sunday, January 6th and 7th from 2:00 until 4:30 on both days. This is our fifth year of previewing the most impactful and exciting proposed legislation affecting climate and the environment in Maryland. You will hear both Senators and Delegates from the Maryland General Assembly talk about their legislation alongside the advocates who are supporting them. This is a great way to get engaged and help pass this important legislation.

During the two sessions, legislators will introduce the climate and environmental legislation that they are sponsoring during the 2024 MGA session.

Some highlights will be improvements to the EMPOWER program (Emily Scarr, of Maryland PIRG). In addition, Jennifer Kunze of Clean Water Action will provide a thorough explanation of the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS); Delegate Vaughn Stewart will discuss the Reclaim Renewable Energy Act (RREA) which will ensure that we take dirty energy out of the RPS.

Senator Brooks will cover an all-electric new construction bill called the Better Buildings Act of 2024 as well as the Beverage Container.

A number of climate bills will be presented including the Climate Crisis and Environmental Justice Act, Network Geothermal, rooftop solar incentives and more. Chair Korman will discuss transportation issues in light of the recent budget cuts.

Environmental champions such as Senator Elfreth will cover the Whole Watershed Bill. Other environmental legislation will include a number of zero waste bills and water related bills.

Please join us for this informative event that will prepare all of us to lobby for the bills we care about the most. This is a free online event. Here is the Eventbrite link you will need to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/769320537437?aff=oddtdtcreator