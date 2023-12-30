MENU

December 30, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Health Notes

Chestertown Angel Tree Spreads Christmas Cheer

The Chester River Health Foundation sponsored its annual Angel Tree this holiday season on which “holiday wishes” were hung for children in the Kent and Queen Anne’s counties’ foster care programs and for adults with developmental disabilities served by the Kent Center.

More than 75 brightly packaged holiday gifts were donated by the staff of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and the Chester River Health Foundation.

The Chestertown team helped make many Christmas wishes come true, and also helped fulfill basic needs for winter clothing.

Front row, l. to r.: Oriane Bowers, RN; and Amanda Plummer and Lindsay White from Kent County Social Services. Back row, l. to r.: Chestertown team members Lara Wilson and Gladys Peebles; and Jone Taylor, Queen Anne’s County Social Services.

 

