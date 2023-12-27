The Artists’ Gallery Welcomes Exhibiting Artist, Carol McClees in January 2024

In January, 2024, The Artists’ Gallery will welcome their newest exhibitor, Carol McClees. Carol is a contemporary realist and an award-winning lifelong painter whose self-directed education includes studying with some of the best national and regional artists. While she has practiced in many mediums, Carol favors working in oil.
The sources of her artistic inspiration can come from a maritime landscape, a beloved animal, or an architectural delight, whether painting en plein air or in her home studio. Striving to achieve a painterly realism one brush stroke at a time, using abundant color, and supporting textural tools is her artistic goal. She loves to find and capture the unique moment in time when the subject matter comes to life; that fleeting moment when the magical effects of the sun cause dramatic play between lights and darks. When accomplished, she believes that artistic tension is at it’s best, revealing a painting that becomes alive with color, which evokes thoughtful emotion and allows the viewer to complete the story.
