MENU

Sections

More

December 27, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Archives Arts Arts Arts Notes

The Artists’ Gallery Welcomes Exhibiting Artist, Carol McClees in January 2024

by Leave a Comment

Share

Spinnaker Reach

In January, 2024, The Artists’ Gallery will welcome their newest exhibitor, Carol McClees. Carol is a contemporary realist and an award-winning lifelong painter whose self-directed  education includes studying with some of the best national and regional artists. While she has practiced in many mediums, Carol favors working in oil.

Carol McClee has exhibited in many juried shows throughout the United States, including butnot limited to, Coos Art Museum (Oregon), American Society of Marine Artists East  Regional Show hosted by Biggs Museum of American Art (Delaware), Washington County Museum of Fine Arts (Maryland),and Buffalo Naval Park Museum ( New York), Working Artists Forum “ Local Color “and “Waterfowl Festival” ( Easton). Her work is part of many private collections throughout the mid-Atlantic, Mid-West , West Coast and New England.
Carol is an active member of many art organizations, including, American Society of Marine Artists (BOD 2018-2021), Working Artists Forum (BOD 2021-2023, Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association, to name a few. Her degrees include an RN, and an MBA in marketing. Born and raised in New England, Carol is married to a native Marylander, and lives in Baltimore. Carol’s interests include sailing on the Chesapeake Bay aboard her Cal 36’ Skean Dhu, tennis, Nantucket Basket weaving, embroidery, and reading.

Leader of the Pack

The sources of her artistic inspiration can come from a maritime landscape, a beloved animal, or an architectural delight, whether painting en plein air or in her home studio. Striving to achieve a painterly realism one brush stroke at a time, using abundant color, and supporting textural tools is her artistic goal. She loves to find and capture the unique moment in time when the subject matter comes to life; that fleeting moment when the magical effects of the sun cause dramatic play between lights and darks. When accomplished, she believes that artistic tension is at it’s best, revealing a painting that becomes alive with color, which evokes thoughtful emotion and allows the viewer to complete the story.

 The Artists’ Gallery does not plan to be open for First Friday in January, but will return to our regularly scheduled events in the following weeks.
The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30.  For information about the gallery, please call 410-778-2425 or visit their website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *