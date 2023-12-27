The Artists’ Gallery Welcomes Exhibiting Artist, Carol McClees in January 2024

In January, 2024, The Artists’ Gallery will welcome their newest exhibitor, Carol McClees. Carol is a contemporary realist and an award-winning lifelong painter whose self-directed education includes studying with some of the best national and regional artists. While she has practiced in many mediums, Carol favors working in oil.

Carol McClee has exhibited in many juried shows throughout the United States, including butnot limited to, Coos Art Museum (Oregon), American Society of Marine Artists East Regional Show hosted by Biggs Museum of American Art (Delaware), Washington County Museum of Fine Arts (Maryland),and Buffalo Naval Park Museum ( New York), Working Artists Forum “ Local Color “and “Waterfowl Festival” ( Easton). Her work is part of many private collections throughout the mid-Atlantic, Mid-West , West Coast and New England.

Carol is an active member of many art organizations, including, American Society of Marine Artists (BOD 2018-2021), Working Artists Forum (BOD 2021-2023, Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association, to name a few. Her degrees include an RN, and an MBA in marketing. Born and raised in New England, Carol is married to a native Marylander, and lives in Baltimore. Carol’s interests include sailing on the Chesapeake Bay aboard her Cal 36’ Skean Dhu, tennis, Nantucket Basket weaving, embroidery, and reading.

The sources of her artistic inspiration can come from a maritime landscape, a beloved animal, or an architectural delight, whether painting en plein air or in her home studio. Striving to achieve a painterly realism one brush stroke at a time, using abundant color, and supporting textural tools is her artistic goal. She loves to find and capture the unique moment in time when the subject matter comes to life; that fleeting moment when the magical effects of the sun cause dramatic play between lights and darks. When accomplished, she believes that artistic tension is at it’s best, revealing a painting that becomes alive with color, which evokes thoughtful emotion and allows the viewer to complete the story. The Artists’ Gallery does not plan to be open for First Friday in January, but will return to our regularly scheduled events in the following weeks.