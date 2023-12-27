Bookplate Author Event: Suzan L. Jackson

The Bookplate is kicking off their 2024 season of author lectures on January 10th with Suzan Jackson for a 6pm event at The Kitchen at The Imperial. Her book “Finding a New Normal: Living Your Best Life With Chronic Illness” is out in paperback and available at The Bookplate.

Whether you are in the early days of living with chronic illness or have been at it for years (or decades), there are always challenges in living a life framed by limitations and restrictions, where isolation is a common issue. This guide provides inspiration, advice on emotional coping, and guidance on living your best life with chronic illness from someone who’s been there. Though it seems impossible at first, your life will eventually settle into a new normal, and while that life may be different than the one you had planned, it can still be a vibrant, fulfilling life based on strong relationships, a healthy emotional state, and finding joy in every day. The emphasis in this book is on LIVING your life, not just enduring it.

From Sue Jackson the author of the popular and award-winning blog Live with ME/CFS, comes a book to help you live your best life with chronic illness. Based on Sue’s over 20 years living with chronic illnesses in her own family, writing her blog, writing articles on chronic illness, and leading multiple support groups, she provides support and practical advice you can use.

Suzan Jackson is a freelance writer whose work focuses on topics related to health, family, travel, and media reviews and has appeared in many magazines, websites, and anthologies. She has had ME/CFS, an immune disorder, since 2002, and also has Lyme disease. Both of her sons also became ill with ME/CFS in 2004. Her younger son is now fully recovered, after 10 years of mild illness. Her elder son, who recently graduated from college, still has ME/CFS as well as three tick-borne infections. Sue and her sons managed to improve their conditions with a number of treatments. She runs several support groups, both online and locally, to help others. Sue writes two blogs: Live with ME/CFS at www.livewithcfs.blogspot.com and Book By Book at www.suebookbybook.blogspot.com. You can see Sue’s other published work at her writer’s website, www.suzanjackson.com, and follow her on Twitter at @livewithmecfs

“As a physician who manages patients with chronic pain and other debilitating illnesses, I consider this book to be a must-read.” – Dr, Rita Hancock, M.D.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public. The Bookplate will continue their event series in 2024, beginning with husband and wife authors Karen Tumulty and Paul Richter. The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.