Christmas Bells by Al Sikes

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow during an especially sad time in his life expressed his emotions in a poem titled Christmas Bells. Later it was given a more contemporary life as a Christmas carol: I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.

I recall the poet from studies long ago; his sufferings and abiding faith. Christmas, it is my guess, was foundational for Longfellow. A story of rebirth. As we might say today, an inflection point that humanity needs. Doesn’t the rebirth story, regardless of context, urge us to move — move forward?

Before going further, let me share a brief prologue to the poem. Longfellow was writing on Christmas Day, 1864. The Civil War was raging and even though Longfellow was an Abolitionist he had urged his son Charles to not enlist. Charles defied his father. His reference to the cannon’s thunderous sound being “black” and “accursed” draws on a dismal moment in his and his nation’s life.

CHRISTMAS BELLS

I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

And thought how, as the day had come,

The belfries of all Christendom

Had rolled along

The unbroken song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

Till ringing, singing on its way,

The world revolved from night to day,

A voice, a chime,

A chant sublime

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

Then from each black, accursed mouth

The cannon thundered in the South,

And with the sound

The carols drowned

Today too many use the words of war and some it’s weapons. In Europe and the Middle East nations are at war. In America and other countries individuals take up weapons and motivated by hate, kill others. America’s strength is built on principles of civility in which hatred should have no purchase. “Peace on earth, good-will to men”.

So now here we are; some debating the relative importance of holidays. Many feel a need to insist that Thanksgiving is America’s most important holiday. Thanksgiving is indeed a special holiday, blending food, family and friends. But, I have no interest in debating the intangible importance of holidays.

Longfellow captured a universal yearning — “Peace on earth, good-will to men.”

Contemporarily we would say good-will to humankind.

Is the Christ child the problem? Is the fact that a religious faith results from his birth and transcendent life an unbearable burden? Or should humanity celebrate his life and morality regardless of how humans have chosen to organize around his earthly presence two millennia ago? And those who assert themselves as Christian leaders should embrace and voice the refrain: “Peace on earth, good-will to humankind”.

Thanksgiving is about friendly consumption. What about peace and good-will — it is surely a blessing. Merry Christmas to all.