Four Years in a Row: Qlarant Names Top Workplace

Qlarant is delighted to announce that it has won the prestigious Sun Media Group Award (Energage) as a top workplace in our community. This is the fourth time that Qlarant has been nominated and won this award.

Energage’s National and Regional Top Workplaces awards are determined on quantitative employee feedback from the statements and demographic information collected within the Workplace Survey. Because Energage has collected data from more than 27 million surveys from over 70,000 organizations across 17 years, their benchmark rankings are robust. Hundreds of nominated organizations are reviewed and ranked by these benchmarks making winning the award a prestigious and honorable event.

“The most remarkable thing about receiving this award is that the program is entirely the result of our employee’s input. They nominated Qlarant and provided their satisfaction rankings in categories such as corporate culture, work/life balance, leadership, and collaboration,” said Pat Boos, Director of Marketing for Qlarant. “There are no essays or influence from executives or division leaders that sway decisions about who gets the award – it’s all employee-based. That says a great deal about Qlarant as a group. It’s a badge of honor.”

Sun Media Group hosted an award ceremony for all the local winners at the Grand Lodge of Maryland which provided attendees an opportunity to meet and mingle with local organizations who participated in this year’s program.