December 12, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Upper Shore Aging is Making the Ask: A Chat with Bill Shrieves and Andy Hollis

Upper Shore Aging leaders were thrilled to learn this fall that they had been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Thome Foundation to help expand the agency’s diabetes education program for seniors. But another reason for elation was that it was confirmation that the Mid-Shore’s leading senior support organization could indeed raise serious money.

After many decades of balancing the costs of such services as senior centers, Meals on Wheels, and health consulting with government support, Upper Shore Aging’s board decided to invest time and resources into private philanthropy. It was the first indication that that strategy was paying off.

Another test, just launched, is the agency’s first primary annual fund drive with a goal of $150,000 this year.

Both of these endeavors are the subject of the Spy’s latest check in Bill and Andy Hollis.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To lean more about Upper Shore Aging or to make a donation please go here.

Letters to Editor

  1. Certainly a worthy goal for our front-line senior service organization.
    Muriel Cole, Co-Chair, Kent County Commission on Aging

