WC-ALL Announces Showcase of Spring Courses at Free Event

From artificial intelligence to renewable energy and landscaping with native plants, the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s Spring semester promises to offer something for everyone, according to Shane Brill, the program’s coordinator. Other highlights include courses on near-death experiences, the museums of Kent County, emergency preparedness, and various aspects of U.S. and international history.

The Spring curriculum will be unveiled at a free Showcase event scheduled for 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, December 15 in Hynson Lounge on the College campus. The event is an opportunity for prospective students to hear directly from instructors about the courses they will be teaching and to socialize over hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Course registration is open from December 15 to January 14.

“In addition to the nearly 40 courses our members can enroll in for a single fee of $85, we’ll be continuing our popular series of Learn@Lunch talks open to both members and non-members for an additional fee that includes a delicious lunch buffet,” Brill said. Several trips and a summer “minimester” of programs featuring a weekend health and wellness retreat are also in the planning stages.

Founded in 1992 by community members committed to bringing the joy of lifelong learning to the mid-shore region, WC-ALL is led by volunteers who work closely with the staff of Washington College. Most WC-ALL courses are held in classrooms on the main campus, though a few, like those offered by the Sultana Education Foundation, make use of other locations. Some courses each semester are also delivered virtually using Zoom technology.

Jeff Coomer, Chair of the volunteer Council that oversees the program, noted that “WC-ALL continues to be a great way for members of the community to make new friends and explore all that Washington College has to offer.”