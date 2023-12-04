Letter to the Editor: Petition for Faster Internet in Downtown Chestertown

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of utmost importance – the urgent need for faster internet services in our community.This has been a matter of contention for some time, and although promises were made years ago, there has been no apparent movement to a resolution to this vital deficit in our town’s infrastructure.

As it stands, our only available internet service provider in Downtown Chestertown offers a maximum speed of 250 megabits per second (mbps). In an era where reliable and high-speed internet is a fundamental requirement for both residents and businesses alike, this limitation puts us at a significant disadvantage.

The demand for faster internet services has become increasingly apparent with the growing reliance on digital communication, remote work, online education, and the overall expansion of the technology-driven landscape. Unfortunately, our current infrastructure falls short in meeting these evolving needs.

I understand the challenges posed by the existing utility lines in Downtown Chestertown, which prevent the installation of high-speed fiber optic cables underground. However, I believe that the time has come for our town council and Mayor to prioritize the enhancement of internet services for the greater benefit of our community.

I propose that the town explores alternative solutions, such as above-ground fiber optic installations or other advanced technologies, to achieve a minimum internet speed of 500 mbps. A faster and more reliable internet connection will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also play a crucial role in boosting the competitiveness and productivity of local businesses.

In light of these considerations, I kindly request that the town council and Mayor take immediate action to make high-speed internet a top priority for Downtown Chestertown. I believe that investing in modern and robust internet infrastructure will contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of our community.

I appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to positive developments that will benefit all residents and businesses in Downtown Chestertown.

Sincerely,

Melissa McGlynn

Chestertown