UM Shore Regional Health to Offer “Vitals 4 Life” Course 

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is launching an in-person one session course titled “Vitals 4 Life” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown St.

Vital signs are essential parameters of human health that give clues to how your body is functioning. The course is designed to teach participants the basics of vital signs, such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature, so attendees can learn to identify abnormalities that may require medical attention.

There is no charge for the course, but registration is required. Classes are open to all. Family members and caretakers are encouraged to participate as well. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date of the course in the calendar provided. You may also register by calling Wilson-Hypes at 410-778-7668, ext. 5679.