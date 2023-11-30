Queenstown Bank Employees Raise Thanksgiving Dinner Money For Neighbors

Queenstown Bank employees recently had an internal fundraiser, “Denim Fridays for Dinners” where employees would donate each week for four weeks to wear denim on those Fridays. Donations collected were to be used to fund an area organization that feeds people in need over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The employees raised $1,400 and Queenstown Bank generously matched that donation, dollar-for-dollar, bringing the donation total to $2,800.

Queenstown Bank’s “3Cs Committee”, comprised of employees from a variety of departments within the bank, had decided to make Neighbors United to Serve (N.U.T.S.) in Denton, the recipient of the collected donations. The 3Cs Committee stands for, “Colleagues, Customers and the Community”; the three core groups of people that Queenstown Bank strives to enhance the lives of every day.

N.U.T.S. consists of a group of volunteers who, for 32 years, have banded together to feed those in need over Thanksgiving. They operate out of St. Luke’s Church in Denton, because of the space needed to produce, package and transport around 1,000 meals each Thanksgiving.

“Our folks really embraced the effort to help provide meals on Thanksgiving for people who need assistance, and we’re proud to have helped contribute. Thanks to Queenstown Bank for matching employee donations to help bring the total up to a very meaningful number. The total donated was more than all of us expected, and full credit goes to everyone who contributed,” said Queenstown Bank Marketing Manager/AVP Brandon Silverstein

Queenstown Bank of Maryland was established in 1899 and currently has nine branch locations within Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties, offering convenient, community banking with award-winning customer service. Visit www.QueenstownBank.com for our history and how community banking makes a positive impact on our communities. Member FDIC; An Equal Housing Lender.