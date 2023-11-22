For All Seasons Podcasts Offer Strategies for Managing Stress During the Holidays

In For All Seasons’ podcast and video series, Bring on the Mess!™, For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman and Chief Clinical Officer Lesa Lee, LCSW-C, discuss strategies for overcoming the “holiday blues” to make this holiday season more peaceful, joyful, and calm. Watch one session or all four to gain insights that could make a difference in how you approach your holidays this year.

Session #1: Expectations and Managing the Holiday Blues

Why we get the holiday blues and where they come from.

The holidays can ignite a pursuit of perfection. How to let go of unrealistic expectations.

Ways to approach the holidays when not everyone is on the same page.

How we can reclaim the joy of the season through connection and presence.

Session #2: When Your Kids Are Stressed During the Holiday

How to plan ahead to help your child manage anxiety.

Balancing busy schedules with connected family time.

Ways to take care of yourself so you can be more present when your child is stressed

Session #3: The Introvert During the Holidays

Setting boundaries on holiday expectations to prevent excess stress.

How to give yourself permission to say “no” to an event.

Ways to schedule a break for yourself can be at your best for everyone.

Session #4: Presence over Presents