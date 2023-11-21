face many challenges. A once wealthy family, their father has been called to the front, and the girls must adjust to a new way of life at home with their mother. As they transition from childhood to adulthood, they face many challenges with each other and in the world outside of their home. The work is an American classic for a reason – it captures the complexities of life and womanhood, simultaneously raising prominent issues often overlooked. Kate Hammil’s adaptation brings the story to a modern audience, focusing on current relevant issues while maintaining a conscious understanding of the March family as we know them.
Garfield Center to Open “Little Women” December 1
Many of us know Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women.” It is the story of the March family, who live in a quiet Massachusetts town during the time of the Civil War. The March sisters
The Garfield Center’s production is directed by Hester Sachse, who has selected a wonderful local cast. Macy Morris will portray Jo March, Maryann Shoge appears as Meg, KT Pagano plays Beth, and Izzie Squires Southworth performs the role of Amy. Their mother, Marmee, will be played by Minnie Maloney. Sam Holdgreve plays the role of Laurie, Allison Jones appears as John Brooks and Parrot, Cassi Pinder plays Hannah and Mrs. Mingott, and Rebekkah Napier plays Mr. Laurence and Robert March.
The production is assisted by a well-experienced crew of artistic contributors. Costumes are by Connie Fallon. KT Pagano is Fight Captain. Props are by members of the cast and by Hester Sachse, who is also doing the sound and projection designs. GCA Theatre Manager Nic Carter is designing lights. Artist Emily Kalwaitis has contributed artwork to the production, and Natalie Hagan has provided choreography. Sam Howell is the Stage Manager.
The show opens Friday, December 1st and runs weekends through December 17th. Show times are 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays. Tickets are available on the Garfield Center website, at www.garfieldcenter.org, or by way of the Garfield Center Box Office at 410-810-2060 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM.
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.