Garfield Center to Open “Little Women” December 1

Many of us know Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women.” It is the story of the March family, who live in a quiet Massachusetts town during the time of the Civil War. The March sisters

face many challenges. A once wealthy family, their father has been called to the front, and the girls must adjust to a new way of life at home with their mother. As they transition from childhood to adulthood, they face many challenges with each other and in the world outside of their home. The work is an American classic for a reason – it captures the complexities of life and womanhood, simultaneously raising prominent issues often overlooked. Kate Hammil’s adaptation brings the story to a modern audience, focusing on current relevant issues while maintaining a conscious understanding of the March family as we know them.