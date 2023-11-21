“Landscapes and Lunch” Exhibit at The Artists’ Gallery

On First Friday, December 1st, Fred Sprock returns as the featured exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he moved to Snow Hill on the Eastern Shore of Maryland twelve years ago and continues to remain in awe of the beauty of the area. After retiring from the field of advertising, he took art lessons in Charlotte and was immediately hooked. His most influential teachers are Stuart Shils and Michael Workman. Though their work is radically different, their principles are similar: lead the viewer through a painting by identifying and specifically locating a focal point.

Fred has named his newest body of work “Landscapes and Lunch” as this new collection of work includes landscapes, horses and a few paintings of sandwiches, including one of Elvis Presley’s favorites. Painted on wood panels with palette knives, Fred has included the use of cold wax dipped in mineral spirits – a combination of opposites – to see what the results might be.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on First Friday, December 1st for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Fred Sprock’s paintings will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of December. The Artists’ Gallery is located on 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit wwwtheartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.