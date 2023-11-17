RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale—Give the gift of Art

It’s time to celebrate the holidays and the joy of gift giving at RiverArts annual Holiday Show and Sale. You will find inspired, creative gifts for everyone on your list. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and affordable. Even better, this year there are three shopping locations.

The RiverArts Main Gallery is having its opening reception for its annual Holiday Show and Sale on Thursday, November 16, 5-7 pm. All are welcome. Over 1,000 items created by more than 50 artists, at least ten of whom are new this year, will have their work in the show. Expect to see holiday décor including ornaments, wreaths, and cards. In addition, there will be fine art and photography, jewelry, pottery, knitted and woven items, silk scarves, wood, glass, and paper art and more. As items are sold, new ones are brought in.

Adjoining the gallery exhibit is the newly expanded Store at RiverArts which has additional items by some 60 artists, many of whom are not represented in the Holiday Show itself. These artists bring in items throughout the year.

New this year at the RiverArts Gallery on High are works created by five artists. Mary Jane Svenson’s hand woven wearables are truly special as is her unique woven wall art. Three potters, Marcey Sherman, Diana Frymiar and Wanda Brumwell are offering a broad range of utilitarian vessels and decorative works in very different styles. Also see Kris Kelley-Majors hanging glass stars.

The Main Gallery and Store are located at 315 High Street, in the breezeway. The Gallery on High is located at 200 High Street, next to the RiverArts Clay Studio. The Holiday Show and Sale at both locations will be open through December 24. Hours at both locations are:

Wednesday through Friday: 11:00 – 4:00

Saturday: 10:00 – 4:00

Sunday: 11:00 – 4:00

For more information go here