Col. Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR to Conduct Holiday Social Event

On Thursday December 14, 2023 the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will conduct a meet-and-greet social event at the White Swan Tavern in Chestertown, Maryland from 4:30-6:30 PM. The local chapter of the SAR is inviting all its members, spouses, and anyone interested in learning more about the SAR to come out during the holiday season to enjoy food and beverages and to socialize with members of the SAR. The White Swan Tavern is a historic building located at 231 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland and has been used since the early 1700s as a tannery, private home, and inn.

Have you ever considered joining the SAR? To join one must be a lineal descendant of an American Revolutionary War patriot.

Did any of your male ancestors …

Serve in the Continental Army or Navy?

Sign the Oath of Fidelity to support the cause of independence?

Did any of your ancestors, male or female …

Render material aid to the cause such as furnishing supplies or paying a tax to support the cause?

Provide any type of civil service to support the new state or provisional government?

Provide medical assistance (e.g., as a physical, surgeon, or nurse) to aid the wounded?

If so, and you can show direct unbroken lineage to one of these individuals, you would qualify to join the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) if male or Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) if female. Often prospective members are descended from multiple American Revolutionary War patriots but are unaware of this fact until they begin to research their family history.

A member of the General Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR) will also be present if any would like to attend this event to learn about the DAR.

The Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR serves citizens in in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR), founded in 1889, is a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American History, and promoting education to our future generations. To learn more about the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR, please go to its Facebook page here.

If interested in attending this event, please contact Warren Tewes at [email protected] by Friday, December 8, 2023 to RSVP, and advise how many will be in your party.