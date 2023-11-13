UM Shore Regional Health’s Laboratory at Roundtop to Temporarily Close 

Due to recurring staffing challenges, UM Shore Regional Health is temporarily closing the Laboratory at Roundtop, 6602 Church Hill Rd., Suite 450, Chestertown, effective Monday, November 13, 2023, to address these issues. UM SRH plans to reopen this location as soon as possible following the recruitment and onboarding of phlebotomists and additional team members.

While the Roundtop location (one of two lab locations available to patients in Chestertown) is closed, patients can utilize other UM SRH facilities in Chestertown, Denton and Queenstown for lab and diagnostic services.

Additional walk-in laboratory locations for blood draw and specimen collection are available at:

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown , 100 Brown St., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EKG and imaging services are also available at this location. (Please note: Patients with standing lab orders who were fulfilling those orders at the Roundtop location should visit UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown to fulfill their order, where the records will be on file.)

UM Shore Regional Health Diagnostics and Imaging at Denton , 1140 Blades Farm Rd., Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phlebotomy is available at this location, as well as EKG from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, and imaging services are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

UM Shore Regional Health Diagnostics and Imaging at Queenstown, 125 Shoreway Drive, Suite 130, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EKG and imaging services are also available at this location.