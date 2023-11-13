The Chester River Chorale presents “Meet You at the Movies”, a holiday concert featuring the unforgettable melodies from your most cherished Christmas movies spanning the last century of film. Enhanced by the accompaniment of a live, professional chamber orchestra, our program promises to awaken the Christmas spirit within us all. Our 90-voice Chorale, alongside our select ensemble, the Chester Chamber Singers, and will transport you from timeless classics to recent releases: a musical journey that includes favorites from “White Christmas”, “Elf”, “Charlie Brown Christmas”, “The Year Without a Santa Claus”, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, “A Muppet Christmas Carol”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, and more! Admission is a suggested donation of $20 and perfect for all ages. We look forward to sharing this joyful occasion with you and encourage you to join us for a delightful popcorn reception following. Don’t miss this magical program of music and holiday spirit with the Chester River Chorale. The concerts will be at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown Friday, December 8 @ 7pm and Saturday, December 9 @ 4pm.