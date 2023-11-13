Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative Makes Oyster Delivery

A gathering in Easton, Maryland of 70 Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative volunteers was led by the staff of founding sponsor, Eglseder Wealth Management Group, Inc. on Thursday, October 5 to deliver an estimated 337,000 oyster spat-on-shell to 300-plus volunteer oyster growers.

After coffee, doughnuts, and lunches were handed out, volunteers loaded buckets and cages of oyster spat-on-shell in their trucks and trailers and delivered them to the docks of the Initiative’s volunteer oyster growers.

The spat-on-shell are housed in protective cages that are suspended from the grower’s docks throughout the fall and winter. In late spring, volunteers meet again to collect each grower’s oysters and plant them in a protected oyster sanctuary on the Tred Avon River.

The Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative was founded in 2011 by Eglseder Wealth Management Group, Inc., and was established as part of the state’s Marylanders Grow Oysters program to encourage people to become involved in Maryland’s oyster restoration efforts and clean-up of the Chesapeake Bay.

To learn how to become an oyster grower, please visit www.oystersforthebay.com or contact Program Manager Suzanne Anderson at 410-822-9143.