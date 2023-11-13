Homeports Sponsors Free Talk on Medication Management

According to the National Institutes of Health, medication non-compliance has been called “America’s other drug problem”. Many of us take medication every day but have trouble adhering to the prescribed regimen. Being organized with your daily medications can make life a lot easier. Not only will it help keep track of dosages and usage frequency, but it can also be great for preventing missed doses.

Come learn about tips to keep your medication organized and to improve the ease and accuracy of taking your medications. Melanie Chapple, transitions pharmacist at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, will lead a discussion and provide helpful advice on ways to keep all your meds easy to find and access each day.

“Medication can be a real source of confusion for seniors,” Chapple said. “And there can be adverse effects from not taking medications correctly. Problems stemming from medication misuse are often a factor when seniors need to be admitted to the hospital.”

The event, sponsored by HomePorts, Inc., will take place Monday, November 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2nd Floor, Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N. Cross St. Light refreshments will be served. The event will also provide the opportunity for questions and answers, according to Jeanette Jeffrey, HomePorts Executive Director.

Registration is requested on line at www.homeports.org call HomePorts at 443-480-0940.

HomePorts is a membership organization helping older adults continue living safely and independently in their own homes. Set up by and for local residents, HomePorts is incorporated as a Maryland nonprofit.

Those eligible for membership include anyone over 55 living in the greater Kent County area. HomePorts is modeled after similar organizations operating successfully in other regions of the country.

HomePorts resources include a large cadre of vetted volunteers. Additionally, HomePorts encourages participation in social, educational, and cultural activities.

HomePorts partners with Upper Shore Aging and the Shore Regional Health System. It offers financial assistance to those with limited incomes.

Information is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 443-480-0940 or go to www.homeports.org. The e-mail address is [email protected].